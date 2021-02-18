Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that executives from its security and industrial teams will present at Embedded World 2021, the world's largest trade show devoted to embedded technologies. The topic of their presentation is cyber resiliency in embedded systems and protecting system components as they move through the global supply chain.

What: Cyber Resiliency is Becoming Critical for All Embedded Systems (Safety Security Track)

When: March 5th, 2021 at 14:00 Central European Time 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time

Where: https://www.embedded-world.de

Who: Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, and Mark Hoopes, Director of Marketing, Industrial Segment

Gartner reported that by 2022, "70 percent of organizations that do not have a firmware upgrade plan in place will be breached due to a firmware vulnerability." Lattice's presentation will explore the concepts of "cyber resiliency" (the ability for systems to continue normal operation during a cyberattack) and "dynamic trust" (the ability to protect system components against firmware attacks throughout a system's entire lifecycle, beginning with the time components spend moving through the global supply chain). The presentation will also discuss the security implications of the embedded system and how the Lattice Sentry solutions stack and Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service can help developers protect their system firmware by facilitating support for NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP 800-193).

