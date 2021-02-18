India's State of Kerala, with 34 million residents and over 16 million annual visitors, selects Everbridge Public Warning to reach entire population to keep people safe and manage risks during critical events

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and countrywide Public Warning solutions, today announced five Public Warning contract wins across wireless carriers, national and state governments, providing the population-wide alerting system to keep people safe and organizations running during critical events in Europe and Asia. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Everbridge signed India's Government of Kerala, home to over 50 million residents and annual visitors. Further details of the other contract wins may be available after the completion of all implementation processes.

As national and state governments manage and mitigate the impacts of a global pandemic, as well as extreme weather and other natural and manmade crises, Everbridge continues to extend its global leadership in population alerting across all major regions of the world, with contracts in Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, North and South America.

Known for its nearly 600 kilometers of Arabian Sea shoreline, inland mountain regions, and national parks, the state of Kerala in India represents one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

The SPIU (State Project Implementation Unit), National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) for the Government of Kerala provided the following statement: "We have selected Everbridge to deploy the next generation of our state-wide alerting system based on their proven, scalable platform that supports other states across India, as well as the robustness of their Public Warning product features and roadmap."

Continued the recent statement by Government of Kerala: "As a coastal state, Kerala is home to 34 million residents and welcomes over 16 million tourists each year. We are implementing a best practices approach to state-wide emergency notification. As we continue to evolve our systems, our goal was to select the market leader and to build in enhancements from the effective deployments that have been leveraged in other countries, creating our most comprehensive warning system to date."

As the most scalable platform in the industry, Everbridge provides the only public warning system combining cell-broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based, multi-channel technologies with 5G compatibility enabling multimedia content alerting distribution. Everbridge's new Public Warning Center meets and exceeds the needs of any public authority looking for an advanced warning solution to protect its citizens and visitors from EU-directive approved systems to more sophisticated hybrid and multi-channel alert and warning platforms.

"Everbridge's Public Warning solution enables government organizations and public safety agencies to immediately connect with every person in an affected area during a critical event regardless of nationality, residency or mobile handset type," said Javier Colado, Senior Vice President, International at Everbridge. "Given the impact to public safety and economies around the world from the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, every national and state government can benefit from a modern and scalable platform to reach all citizens in times of crisis."

Everbridge's hybrid platform enables countries to protect against coronavirus, share updates on viral hotspots and pandemic best practices, coordinate first responders and healthcare resources, establish two-way communications with at-risk populations, and manage disruptions to transportation, education and other critical services. In addition, the platform also provides critical event management capabilities across a broad range of threats including natural disasters, terrorism, cyberattacks, and other security events.

Continuing its market-leading innovation in population alerting technologies, Everbridge was recently awarded a new patent for end-to-end multimedia population alerting capabilities, highlighting the need for delivering alerts through a combination of 5G, cell broadcast, and multimedia.

More local, state, and national governments across the globe deploy the Everbridge Platform than any other solution, offering the ability to reach over 650 million people in more than 200 countries. Everbridge represents the first population alerting provider to support five European Union (EU) countries in conjunction with the EU mandate requiring member countries to have a population-wide alerting system in place by June 2022. Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South Americaincluding Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge's population alerting capabilities also power some of the most populous states in North America including Florida, New York, and California, as well as over 3,700 municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada's provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

