Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an esports and online gambling company, today announced its CEO, Grant Johnson, and VP of Strategy and Investor Relations, Jeff Cohen, will be attending the following investor conferences:

Singular Research February 25, 2021 33rd Annual Roth Conference March 15-17, 2021 Maxim Group's 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference March 18, 2021 Virtual Investor Summit (presentation + 1-on-1s) March 23-25, 2021 Lytham Partners (1-on-1s only) March 30 - April 1, 2021

"We have achieved multiple major milestones since we began trading on Nasdaq last April, and we are on track to generate an estimated $18 million in revenue this fiscal year ending June," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We look forward to meeting with investors to share our exciting growth story and our plans for continued success and market leadership."

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and online gambling company. The Company operates a number of entities across three key pillars: 1) esports entertainment and infrastructure, 2) esports wagering, 3) iGaming. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74871