Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) ("Pan Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Dr. Jong Hyeok Park as a Director of the Company.

The Company has also announced the creation of a Scientific Advisory Board, which Dr. Park has agreed to Chair.

Under Dr. Park's leadership, the Scientific Advisory Board will support Pan Andean's strategic objectives, and will be comprised of experienced professionals in the mining and battery materials sector.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Park onto the Company's Board of Directors with his outstanding commitment to Pan Andean. He will be valuable in leading and growing our Scientific Advisory Board. As a mining company, we intend to be an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry," said Spencer Sung Bum Huh, President and CEO.

Dr. Park also serves on the Board of Directors of L&F Co., Ltd. (Market Cap: $2.5B CAD), a global top-tier cathode supplier, since 2012. In December 2020, L&F signed a 2-year contract worth $1.66B CAD to supply cathode to LG Chem.

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. is Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. The Company focuses on exploring and producing silicon, which, when added to anode materials in the production of lithium-ion batteries, provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.panandeanminerals.com/.

