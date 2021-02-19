Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große “Megaevents”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
18.02.21
21:58 Uhr
5,650 Euro
-0,360
-5,99 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5755,62518.02.
5,5305,62507:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2021 | 07:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

On 18 February 2021, Flakk Gruppen AS purchased 100,000 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at a price of NOK 58.9124 per share. Flakk Gruppen AS is a company controlled by Knut Flakk, Chairman of Hexagon Composites ASA.

After the transaction Flakk Gruppen AS holds 3,853,721 shares. The total holding of Knut Flakk and his close associates, is 29,484,969 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.

For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



HEXAGON COMPOSITES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.