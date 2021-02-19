Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große “Megaevents”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Frankfurt
18.02.21
19:53 Uhr
5,260 Euro
-0,400
-7,07 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0905,23018.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2021 | 07:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus Holding AS: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE BY PRIMARY INSIDER

On 18 February 2021, Flakk Gruppen AS purchased 250,000 shares in Hexagon Purus AS ("Hexagon Purus" or "the Company") at an average price of NOK 53.8497 per share. Flakk Gruppen AS is a company controlled by Knut Flakk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA.

Following the transaction, Flakk Gruppen AS holds 818,274 shares in Hexagon Purus AS, and the total shareholding in Hexagon Purus of Knut Flakk and his close associates is 4,698,587 shares.

For further information, please contact:
Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

For more information, please visit hexagonpurus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


HEXAGON PURUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.