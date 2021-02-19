The Australian Energy Regulator says that investments in renewables and rooftop solar uptake are driving the ongoing decline in electricity prices.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has released its draft determination for the Default Market Offer (DMO) 2021-2022, and it provides good news for consumers - especially those living in New South Wales, southeastern Queensland, and South Australia. The good news is that electricity prices are falling continuously. The DMO, which was introduced in 2019, is a reference price for consumers to compare against retail electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...