India's new solar capacity additions in the third quarter of the country's 2020-21 fiscal year were well above the 928 MW installed in the preceding July-September quarter.From pv magazine India A new report by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) has shown that India's grid-scale solar capacity additions in the third quarter (October-December) of the country's 2020-21 fiscal year reached 1,125 MW. This is more than double the 529 MW of grid-scale capacity added in the preceding quarter (July-September). Rooftop solar additions reached 289 MW in the October-December period. Overall, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...