Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces the presentation of three posters at the 2021 Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) Virtual MidWinter Meeting. This includes a poster on the preclinical evidence of its lead asset, SENS-401, supporting the therapeutic protocol used in the company's clinical trial on sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL).

The poster, "SENS-401 Effectively Reduces Severe Acoustic Trauma-Induced Hearing Loss in Male Wistar Rats With Twice Daily Administration Delayed up to 7 Days", shows SENS-401 ability to yield significant treatment benefits in rats with severe hearing loss when initiated with a delay up to 7 days after the initial acoustic trauma.

SENS-401 is Sensorion's lead small molecule product, in Phase 2 clinical trial for SSNHL and with a second clinical trial to launch in 2H 2021 for the treatment of cisplatin-induced ototoxicity (CIO).

The poster on SENS-401 is one of three Sensorion presentations to be featured at the ARO MidWinter Meeting, which will take place on February 20-24, 2021. To access Sensorion's virtual posters, search for the following underlined key terms on the ARO MidWinter Meeting website:

"SENS-401 Effectively Reduces Severe Acoustic Trauma-Induced Hearing Loss in Male Wistar Rats With Twice Daily Administration Delayed up to 7 Days"will be presented virtually on Saturday, 20th February 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM Eastern Time (21.00-23.00 CET)

"Optimization of a Cisplatin Induced Ototoxicity Model in Female Wistar Rat by Repeated Slow Intravenous Administration at Lower Doses"will be presented virtually on Sunday, 21st February 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM Eastern Time (21.00-23.00 CET)

"The New Anesthetic Regimen Tiletamine-Zolazepam/Xylazine Improves Audiometry Recordings in Rats Without Affecting Susceptibility to Noise-Induced Hearing Loss" will be presented virtually on Monday, 22nd February 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM Eastern Time (21.00-23.00 CET)

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion has launched three gene therapy programs, currently at preclinical stage, aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, hearing loss related to gene target GJB2 as well as Usher Syndrome Type 1 to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion.com

About ARO

The Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) is the world's largest organization of hearing and balance researchers both basic and clinical. The ARO Midwinter meeting is held each year and is the primary meeting of the association.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2020 Half-Year financial report published on October 21, 2020 and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

