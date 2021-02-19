Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Kreate Group

Feb 19, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Kreate Group Plc shares (short name: KREATE) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Kreate Group is a small cap company within the Industrials sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki on February 23, 2021. Kreate Group is the 9th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* this year, and it represents the first listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Kreate Group is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies in Finland. The company offers solutions for bridges, roads and railways, environmental and ground engineering, circular economy and geotechnical needs. As a specialist in demanding projects, Kreate focuses on comprehensive quality and cost-effectiveness. The group's revenue was approximately EUR 220 million in 2019 and the company has over 400 employees. For more information, please visit kreate.fi "It was delightful to see how interested both the investors and our personnel were in the initial public offering of Kreate. We have already demonstrated our ability to grow and expand our business profitably. The successful initial public offering will further the execution of our growth strategy and strengthen our competitiveness as a builder of demanding infrastructure projects. I wish to thank our shareholders for their confidence in Kreate and welcome new shareholders to build the future growth with us," comments CEO Timo Vikström of Kreate Group. "We congratulate Kreate Group on the completion of its well-received IPO, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to supporting Kreate Group in all stages of their growth, and provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness that comes with a listing on the Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com