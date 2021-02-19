Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große "Megaevents"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.02.2021 | 08:41
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Kreate Group

Feb 19, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Kreate Group Plc
shares (short name: KREATE) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki.
Kreate Group is a small cap company within the Industrials sector. The
company's shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki on
February 23, 2021. Kreate Group is the 9th company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordic markets* this year, and it represents the first listing on
Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Kreate Group is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies in
Finland. The company offers solutions for bridges, roads and railways,
environmental and ground engineering, circular economy and geotechnical needs.
As a specialist in demanding projects, Kreate focuses on comprehensive quality
and cost-effectiveness. The group's revenue was approximately EUR 220 million
in 2019 and the company has over 400 employees. For more information, please
visit kreate.fi 

"It was delightful to see how interested both the investors and our personnel
were in the initial public offering of Kreate. We have already demonstrated our
ability to grow and expand our business profitably. The successful initial
public offering will further the execution of our growth strategy and
strengthen our competitiveness as a builder of demanding infrastructure
projects. I wish to thank our shareholders for their confidence in Kreate and
welcome new shareholders to build the future growth with us," comments CEO Timo
Vikström of Kreate Group. 

"We congratulate Kreate Group on the completion of its well-received IPO, and
warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President
of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to supporting Kreate Group in all stages
of their growth, and provide them with the increased visibility and investor
awareness that comes with a listing on the Main Market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.