Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Cint Group to the Main Market

Stockholm, February 19, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Cint Group AB's shares (short name CINT) commences today on the Nasdaq Main Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Cint Group is the 10th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Cint is a global software leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 144 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Founded in 1998 in Stockholm, they are the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research. "Cint's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm marks the start of a new chapter," said Tom Buehlmann, CEO of Cint. "Our commitment to the digital transformation of the insights sector has never been stronger. I am incredibly proud of our achievements so far. More importantly, we at Cint are only just getting started; the best is yet to come." "We are happy to welcome Cint to the Nasdaq family as they list on our Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Cint is a great example of a Scandinavian technology company accelerating innovation and digitalization. They make an important contribution by strengthening our growing technology sector. We congratulate them on a successful listing and look forward to follow their journey." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm