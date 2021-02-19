Anzeige
Freitag, 19.02.2021

GlobeNewswire
19.02.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Cint Group to the Main Market

Stockholm, February 19, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Cint Group AB's shares (short name CINT) commences today on the Nasdaq Main
Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Cint Group is the 10th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Cint is a global software leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint
platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain
access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest
consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 144 million
engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Founded in 1998 in
Stockholm, they are the world's largest consumer network for digital
survey-based research. 

"Cint's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm marks the start of a new chapter," said Tom
Buehlmann, CEO of Cint. "Our commitment to the digital transformation of the
insights sector has never been stronger. I am incredibly proud of our
achievements so far. More importantly, we at Cint are only just getting
started; the best is yet to come." 

"We are happy to welcome Cint to the Nasdaq family as they list on our Main
Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Cint is a
great example of a Scandinavian technology company accelerating innovation and
digitalization. They make an important contribution by strengthening our
growing technology sector. We congratulate them on a successful listing and
look forward to follow their journey." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
