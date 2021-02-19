Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite communications will support U.S. servicemen overseas

SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, today announced the award of a new portable maritime solution task order against the single-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) low-latency High Throughput Satellite (HTS) services. The solution leverages the O3b MEO satellite constellation operating 8,000km away from Earth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218006174/en/

O3b Satellite (Credit: Marie Ange Sanguy)

The Department of Defense procured a portable MEO service to support forward deployed U.S. military personnel. Initial deployment of the service exceeded customer expectations and was very well received. This represents a significant breakthrough with the DoD using O3b MEO capabilities for portable high-throughput, low-latency services.

SES GS's solution integrates the O3b MEO system with a portable antenna and is designed to support both portability and freedom of movement. The self-contained ruggedized design houses all equipment in a rack system with AC unit, power distribution and a battery backup system and can achieve upwards of 400 Mbps x 200 Mbps of throughput over the O3b network.

"The need to provide resilient and diverse satellite communications is critical to meeting Department of Defense SATCOM requirements," said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). "This industrial-grade, high-throughput, low-latency capability has been integrated into a turnkey MEO terminal and can be scaled up or down based on the number of users and support requirements. The demonstrated throughput is unsurpassed in a portable maritime system of this size."

With its new portable maritime solution, SES GS is proud to provide unprecedented connectivity in support of the deployed U.S. DoD personnel and looks forward to continuing mission support with its next-generation O3b mPOWER capability.

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions. SES GS operates under a proxy board allowing them to provide services through contracts with the U.S. Government, including classified work. SES GS is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES GS offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

