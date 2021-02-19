Anzeige
Freitag, 19.02.2021
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große "Megaevents"
WKN: 917431 ISIN: LV0000100485 
Stuttgart
19.02.21
08:09 Uhr
1,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA AS 5-Tage-Chart
19.02.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Riga: Observation status of AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" supplemented with additional reason and flushing of the order book

Nasdaq Riga decided on February 19, 2021 to immediately apply an additional
reason for applied observation status to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" (VSS1R,
ISIN LV0000100485) taking into account the information published on February
18, 2021, where AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" announced that controlling stake
has been acquired by Duke I S.à r.l. Thus according to the Finacial Capitla
Market Law an mandatory takeover bid might follow. 

Additionally Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order bookof AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA
ŠKIEDRA" shares by canceling the orders entered before the start of February
19, 2021 trading session. 

Therefore the observation status to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" will be
applied also in accordance with Nasdaq Riga rules On Listing and Trading of
Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2,
Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation
status if if the shares buy out offer has been announced or the public
announcement about intention to execute such offer has been made. 

The observation status which was applied on June 18, 2019 is still in force.

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
