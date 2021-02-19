Nasdaq Riga: Observation status of AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" supplemented with additional reason and flushing of the order book

Nasdaq Riga decided on February 19, 2021 to immediately apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" (VSS1R, ISIN LV0000100485) taking into account the information published on February 18, 2021, where AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" announced that controlling stake has been acquired by Duke I S.à r.l. Thus according to the Finacial Capitla Market Law an mandatory takeover bid might follow. Additionally Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order bookof AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" shares by canceling the orders entered before the start of February 19, 2021 trading session. Therefore the observation status to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" will be applied also in accordance with Nasdaq Riga rules On Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if if the shares buy out offer has been announced or the public announcement about intention to execute such offer has been made. The observation status which was applied on June 18, 2019 is still in force. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.