Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große "Megaevents"
WKN: A2DMAB ISIN: SE0009581192 
19.02.21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2021
Hoylu AB: HOYLU CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS WITH LARGE CONSTRUCTION FIRM IN THE US

Stockholm, Sweden, February 19, 2021 - Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received a new order from Walbridge) a full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI, to use Hoylu's workspace and pull planning software) for a new large infrastructure project at the border between the US and Canada.

Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 375,000, including software licenses) .

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu's mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Hoylu's Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success. For more information: www.hoylu.com

Test Hoylu for free: https://www.hoylu.com/signup/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on February 19, 2021 at 8:45 CET.


