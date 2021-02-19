Dating During COVID: WhiteLabelDating.com Sees Spike In New Paying Subscribers Following International Video Calling Launch

WINDSOR, England, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data shows how virtual online video dating is thriving during COVID-19 pandemic as dating SaaS platform, WhiteLabelDating.com, sees a spike in new paying subscribers following the launch of Voice and Video Calling

Award-winning dating SaaS platform, WhiteLabelDating.com , facilitated a large number of video connections since the launch of the new feature in beta on 29th January. The Company launched Voice and Video Calling in full, internationally, in early February.

The Company and its partners have seen a +42% increase in new paying subscribers across their mainstream dating brands and an impressive +59% increase in new subscribers across their casual dating brands.

Video calls can be made by paying subscribers, with free users being able to receive calls once a message has been exchanged. White Label Dating said that the new feature needed to put members' interests and safety first.

Ross Williams, CEO and Co Founder of White Label Dating, comments, "Launching Video Calling across White Label Dating has been transformative. For the first time I can recall, business performance in February has been stronger than January - the industry's peak season.

"We're uniquely placed in the white label dating industry to be able to offer this calling functionality due to the industry-leading gender ratios on our platform. The results are speaking for themselves."

Comparison data can be found at resources.whitelabeldating.com/video-calling-launches-across-wld

About White Label Dating

Launched in 2003, White Label Dating is a leading software as a service business that empowers brands, marketers and affiliates to power their own branded online dating sites. White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support, hosting infrastructure and much more. You provide your brand, website design and marketing.

Providing services for thousands of partners and with over 75 million registrations to date globally, White Label Dating operates across seven international territories including the UK, USA, Australia and South Africa.

White Label Dating is part of Venntro Media Group. Venntro is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme, a City A.M. Leap 100 company and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain'.

