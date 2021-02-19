The procurement exercise will be the country's second attempt to support large-scale solar and wind. The first 88 MW auction launched last year saw the allocation of just 25.5 MW. Solar secured 13.4 MW at an average price of $0.093/kWh. Selected PV projects range in size from 50 to 500 kW.Croatia"s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Tomislav Coric, announced this week that the Croatian electricity and gas regulator Hrvatski Operator Tržišta Energije will hold a second renewable energy auction this year. He didn't provide a timeframe for its implementation but said that the procurement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...