CASI PHARMACEUTICALS

CASI has announced as part of its preliminary results that it sold $4.8m worth of Evomela in Q420 and approximately $15m for the year (unaudited), exceeding the company guidance of $14m and our estimate of $14.4m. The company stated that it is targeting 50% growth in Evomela sales in 2021. Additionally, in 2021 the company will be jump starting its clinical development engine as it is expected to initiate clinical studies on a majority of its portfolio during the year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...