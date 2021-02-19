Around 88,000 energy storage systems linked to rooftop PV were installed last year in the country, which supports residential batteries through a dedicated scheme.From pv magazine Germany The German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar) has reported that demand for residential batteries increased by 47% in 2020. This means that the number of solar power storage systems has grown by around 50% for the third year in a row. BSW-Solar estimates that around 88,000 new home storage systems were installed in Germany last year. Overall, their number increased to around 270,000 photovoltaic storage systems ...

