The Italian regulation about renewable energy communities entered into force last December. Market operators are now working to establish renewable energy communities (RECs) in Italy. Ènostra coop is currently completing the feasibility study for the development of two RECs in Sardinia. pv magazine spoke with project manager Christian Bartolomeo.Enostra coop, a cooperative in Italy that produces and supplies sustainable energy, is working on two energy community projects in two villages in Sardinia, Ussaramanna and Villanovaforru. "The study, one of the first in Italy, began about two months ago ...

