City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY) As at close of business on 18-February-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 191.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 193.57p Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP12.75m Net borrowing level: 5% LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14 ---