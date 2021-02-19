Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Manganese X Energy (OTC Pink: MNXXF) ("the Company"). Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only manganese company in North America moving forward toward commercialization of a manganese deposit

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We have a worldwide following now, and as you probably see we're getting tremendous volumes and interest for our stock," shared Kepman, noting that the Company began in 2016 and is publicly traded in Canada, the US, and Europe. "Our purpose is to become the first North American company to commercialize manganese by producing ultra high pure EV battery-grade manganese products for the EV and backup storage industries," explained Kepman. "We have a very large property, Battery Hill, in New Brunswick, Canada," he said, before elaborating on the strategic location of the property.

"We see now that there is a huge demand for manganese, especially for the backup storage, batteries, and EV batteries," continued Kepman. "Manganese has been really recognized in the EV battery space because it is more robust, it has higher density, and gives more distance to batteries than conventional batteries," he added, noting that the EV battery industry has recently increased the amount of manganese being utilized in production.

"We've developed a manganese product, which is called MnSO4, and the end product is a pure white powder," said Kepman. "It is a precursor to the cathode, which is EV compliant," he continued. "The product, the manganese sulfite, has to be really pure with very low contaminants and the quality has to be up there, and we've achieved that," said Kepman. "We've achieved 99.95% purity and we're now continuing to reduce our processing cost and lower the contamination levels, and it is now EV compliant."

"How is the joint venture with PureBiotic Air Inc. coming along?" asked Jolly. "Our main business right now is manganese, but we did establish another 100% owned subsidiary called Disruptive Battery," explained Kepman. "We were approached to buy this US patent for a HVAC technology, which we are currently developing," he continued, adding that the technology works as an air purification delivery system with an air mist solution . "We were looking to find an expert that would work with us for the air mist solution," said Kepman. "We found an expert named Mr. Lino Morris, who has 35 years experience in infectious diseases and also has a company called PureBiotics that were producing very similar products."

"How does Virginia State University tie into this?" asked Jolly. "Virginia State University is going to be testing our biofilm for COVID-19 and other bacteria and infectious diseases and viruses," said Kepman. "Biofilm covers almost all surfaces from human skin to kitchen countertops, and acts as a protective environment for viruses," said Kepman. "Biofilm is calculated by the CDC for being responsible for 80% of all infections," he added. "A solution would be to clean all the way to the microscopic core, to the biofilm, and deconstruct the biofilm. By removing the biofilm, it may decrease the spread of infections in COVID-19."

"We have to get it validated by the University, and Virginia is one of the most recognized universities to do this testing," said Kepman.

To close the interview, Kepman shared that the Company will continue to strive to enhance shareholder value as they concentrate on the future and potential of manganese. "Our other division, PureBiotics, and we may have the potential to do something good for this world," closed Kepman.

About Manganese X:

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as achieving new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only manganese company in North America moving forward toward commercialization.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air.

