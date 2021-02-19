Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Frankfurt
19.02.21
08:35 Uhr
3,860 Euro
+0,040
+1,05 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.02.2021 | 13:01
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: Annual Report and Accounts upload to NSM

DJ SThree: Annual Report and Accounts upload to NSM 

SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Annual Report and Accounts upload to NSM 
19-Feb-2021 / 11:27 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 February 2021 
 
 
SThree plc 
 
Annual Report and Accounts 
 
SThree plc has today, in accordance with LR 9.6.1 R of the Listing Rules, submitted to the FCA copies of the following 
documents: 
-     SThree plc Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2020 
-     Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting 
These have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
These are also available on the SThree plc website at https://www.sthree.com/en/investors/ and have today been sent to 
shareholders. 
The Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held at 75 King William Street. London. EC4N 7BE on Thursday 22nd 
April 2021 at 11.30am. 
Jack Bowman 
Company Secretarial Assistant 
0207 292 6892 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:          STEM 
LEI Code:      2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.:  93958 
EQS News ID:   1169735 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 06:28 ET (11:28 GMT)

STHREE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.