DJ SThree: Annual Report and Accounts upload to NSM

SThree (STEM) SThree: Annual Report and Accounts upload to NSM 19-Feb-2021 / 11:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 February 2021 SThree plc Annual Report and Accounts SThree plc has today, in accordance with LR 9.6.1 R of the Listing Rules, submitted to the FCA copies of the following documents: - SThree plc Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2020 - Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting These have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism These are also available on the SThree plc website at https://www.sthree.com/en/investors/ and have today been sent to shareholders. The Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held at 75 King William Street. London. EC4N 7BE on Thursday 22nd April 2021 at 11.30am. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: ACS TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 93958 EQS News ID: 1169735 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 06:28 ET (11:28 GMT)