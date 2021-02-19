Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on developing next generation psilocybin-inspired medicines and related technologies, is pleased to announce that effective today, it has been added to the North American Psychedelics Index which is provided by German-based index provider, Solactive (the "Index").

The Index is designed to provide a measure of the performance of North American publicly listed life sciences companies focused on psychedelic medicines, and other companies with business activities in the psychedelics industry. The Index is passive, weighing constituent companies according to their market cap, with a number of conditions that prevent the Index becoming dominated by big pharma, and by psychedelics companies with the largest market cap. Additionally, certain index funds, including the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF, utilize the Index as a benchmark.

James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset commented, "Investor interest in the potential therapeutic benefit of psychedelic drugs is increasing rapidly and we are pleased to have been added to Solactive's North American Psychedelics Index. This is significant recognition for Mindset as it reflects our position as a progressive and highly innovative company in the psychedelic space. We believe our addition into the Index will lead to increased exposure and improved liquidity for the Company as we continue to develop our novel next-generation psychedelic drug candidates as well as our patent-pending scalable, cost effective psilocybin synthesis process."

Additionally, the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and webcast on Monday February 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST with James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer and Joseph Araujo, Chief Science Officer to discuss updates on the Company's scientific programs.

Investors can access the live conference call and webcast by clicking on the event link http://services.choruscall.ca/links/mindsetpharma20210222.html or can dial in using the numbers below.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin along with its own proprietary compounds. www.mindsetpharma.com

Forward-Looking Information

