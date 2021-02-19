Evrima Plc - Update re. Investee Company

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS AMENDED ("MAR") OR EQUIVALENT, TRANSITIONAL REGULATIONS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM. ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Evrima plc Investee Update: Premium Nickel Resources Corporation Selected as Preferred Bidder in BCL Liquidation Process

"PNR is dedicated to the exploration and development of high-quality nickel-copper-cobalt (Ni-Cu-Co) resources. We believe that the medium to long-term demand for these metals will grow through continued global urbanization and the increasing replacement of internal combustion engines with electric motors. Importantly, these metals are key to a low?carbon future.

PNR maintains a skilled team with strong financial, technical and operational expertise to take an asset from discovery to exploration to mining.

PNR has focused its efforts in discovering world class nickel sulphide assets in jurisdictions with rule-of-law that fit strict criteria that comply with PNR's values and principles which stand up against the highest acceptable industry standards. We are committed to Governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders"

2. PNR Selected as Preferred Bidder in BCL Liquidation Process

as released by, Premium Nickel Resources Corporation -https://www.premiumnickelresources.ca/pdf/2021-02-16-PNR-Press-Release.pdf

"Toronto, Ontario, February 16, 2021 - Premium Nickel Resources ("PNR") is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Botswana nickel-copper-cobalt ("Ni-Cu-Co") assets formerly operated by BCL Limited ("BCL"), and currently in liquidation.

In June 2020, PNR submitted an indicative offer to the BCL Liquidator to acquire the former producing Selebi-Phikwe, Tati Phoenix and Selkirk Mines as well as regional exploration joint ventures on highly prospective Ni-Cu-Co projects located in Botswana.

On February 10, 2021 the Honourable, Moagi Lefoko, the Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security of Botswana, affirmed in Parliament the press release by the Liquidator for the BCL Group of Companies, stating that PNR was selected as the preferred bidder to acquire the assets formerly owned by BCL. This announcement follows an independent technical evaluation on behalf of the Liquidator, and a review by the Government of Botswana, over the last seven months.

PNR would like to thank the Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology & Energy Security, Botswana for publicly announcing that PNR was being awarded the Preferred Bidder status last week, as has been widely reported in the global media. PNR will now complete the documentation with the Liquidator to govern the six-month exclusivity period to complete due diligence on these assets. During the exclusivity period, PNR will negotiate definitive agreements to finalize terms on the prioritized assets to be purchased.

PNR continues to monitor the global Covid-19 developments and is committed to working with health and safety as a priority and in full respect of all government and local Covid-19 protocol requirements. PNR has developed Covid-19 travel, living and working protocols in anticipation of moving forward to on site due diligence and is integrating these protocols with those of The Government of Botswana and surrounding communities."

3. Evrima plc: Investment Interest in PNR

Evrima plc, has completed its investment commitment under the terms of the subscription agreement entered with Premium Nickel Resources Corporation.

Since July 2020 Evrima has accumulated through private placement participation, 1,000,000 shares of PNR representing, 1.37% of the latter's issued share capital.

