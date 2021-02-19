Frost & Sullivan Shares Strategic Overview of Key Industries and Investment Opportunities in India by 2025

Along with industry experts from NITI Aayog and Aditya Birla Group, Frost & Sullivan will discuss India's economic development and fastest-growing sectors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From a major economic crisis in 1991, India evolved to become the fastest-growing major economy in recent years. While Frost & Sullivan estimates an 8.8% contraction of its GDP for 2020-21, there are strong signs of rebound with a 10.5% expansion anticipated in 2021-22. India is expected to attain pre-pandemic GDP levels before key advanced economies in 2021, driven by factors such as a decline in COVID-19 case count, which should spur consumer and business confidence, and central bank liquidity measures.

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Sarwant Singh, Benoy CS, Kaushik Madhavan, Amol Kotwal, Sowmya RajagopalanandMukund Devnanifor the upcoming webinar, "India in 2025: Key Industries and Investment Growth Opportunities," on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 4:30 PM (IST). They will be joined by industry stalwarts Anil Srivastava, Principal Consultant & Mission Director at NITI Aayog, and Mudit Agarwal, Corporate Strategy & Business Development VP at Aditya Birla Group, to discuss key economic trends impacting India by 2025, the fastest-growing segments, boldest development themes, and investment options across industries.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/58c.

This unique webinar will provide a window to the future and insights on:

Indian economic development trajectory to 2025

The future of healthcare in India

Trends and innovations driving the food and nutrition sector

Expansion of smart manufacturing and job creation in the country

This webinar will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

