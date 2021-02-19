OPTEC International, Inc.: OPTEC Subsidiary Z2O Launches Vendor On-Boarding Program of Uber Type On-Demand App For Pandemic Sanitization & Cleaning In Austin Texas

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today released the Z2O PRO App on the Apple store to begin marketing and onboarding for Z2O cleaning and sanitization professionals in the Austin, Texas area, with a particular focus on pandemic related services.

Z2O is now available for the onboarding of all cleaning and disinfecting service providers in the Austin, Texas area. This presents an opportunity for small, local cleaning companies and larger national franchise companies to enroll as a Z2O vendor in Austin, Texas. Providing a boost to cleaning businesses in the Austin area, Z2O will help assist locals in generating income during this most difficult time; not only with the pandemic, but with the current devastating weather conditions blanketing the state of Texas.

The Z2O PRO App is currently only available in the Apple Store, with availability in the Google Play Store coming in the very near future.

Z2O will be launching live in Austin, Texas on or before March 30tht 2021 for consumer services, with a target launch in Miami, Florida on or before March 22nd 2021, and several other locations shortly thereafter.

About Z2O

During these challenging times, there is a vital need to protect businesses and homes from harmful bacteria, viruses, and everything in between. Z2O is a new, on-demand app, delivering an effortless way to schedule cleaning and disinfecting services using smart devices, at the same time providing existing companies and starts ups new opportunities to create jobs and operate and expand business services. This is like the Uber of cleaning and disinfecting, offering the opportunity for the local workforce to have the ability to generate income for essential services that will help their local community as well as expand job opportunities for their employees and staff.

Available 24/7, Z2O provides a fast, efficient way to schedule one-time or recurring services at home or at work - all with a single click in the app.

Services include home and real estate, businesses and restaurants, schools and childcare, fitness centers and gyms, hotels, senior care facilities, airports, and public service areas, and much more.

Visit the Z2O website at www.z2o.com for more information

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

