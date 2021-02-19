Altasciences announced today that they have acquired WCCT Global, Inc., an early stage clinical research organization, or CRO, located in Southern California on the U.S.A.'s West Coast. This acquisition will complement Altasciences' current clinical operations in Montreal, Canada, and Kansas City, U.S.A., while being in close proximity to their Washington State preclinical facility.

"This acquisition expands Altasciences' footprint by providing Phase I and II clinical pharmacology services on the West Coast, and adds 180 beds to our current 400-bed offering. Furthermore, it allows us to enhance our capabilities with expertise in ethnobridging and other specialty areas for hard-to-recruit study populations," added Steve Mason, Co-Chief Operating Officer, at Altasciences.

The transaction was completed on February 12.

"This acquisition is an integral part of Altasciences' strategic growth plan to provide a comprehensive, fully integrated early phase drug development solution to address the ever-changing outsourcing challenges of biopharmaceutical companies across the globe. We look forward to working side by side with our new team of clinical experts in California, a team that shares our values for excellence, quality, and customer focus," explained Chris Perkin, CEO at Altasciences.

WCCT Global was founded in 1998 and has conducted over 600 Phase I studies an area it specializes in out of over 1,000 Phase I-IV studies the company has conducted to date.

"Joining the Altasciences team will enhance our offering while allowing us to continue the responsive delivery of quality research data to our global biopharmaceutical clients," stated Gregory Hanson, Executive Chairman, WCCT Global.

Altasciences is a mid-size CRO/CDMO offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

