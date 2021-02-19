Point Roberts, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) issues a sector snapshot looking at recent security and biometric patent filings, updates and grants in the sector featuring technology company GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

Read the full article on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/news/2021/artificial-intelligence/02190Biometric.asp

According to recent research, "The Biometric market size is projected to grow USD 36.6 billion in 2020 to USD 68.6 billion by 2025; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Increasing use of biometrics in consumer electronic devices for authentication and identification purposes, the growing need for surveillance and security with the heightened threat of terrorist attacks, and the surging adoption of biometric technology in automotive applications are the major factor propelling the growth of the biometric system market."

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), a company deeply entrenched in developing AI technology and with a growing patent portfolio, recently announced it had filed with US Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"), a patent for an AI facial recognition system, for computers and mobile devices. The application has been assigned serial number 63147326 and the filing date is February 9, 2021. The deadline for filing a US non-provisional, PCT, or other foreign applications is February 9, 2022.

The invention is presenting an AI based security system for smartphones and computers. The patent contemplates a system including an artificial intelligence technology to learn the user's facial and body features; among them are skull size, eyes distance and bone structure.

"The security of our electronic devices has become a major challenge in the past decade as we witness a significant increase in cybercrimes. As we are working on our health monitoring hardware and software technology, we aim to provide the highest level of data security and privacy for our users. Computer vision algorithms are applied directly to the given three-dimensional data that is taken by camera to develop detectors for locally interesting points. We apply vision-based methods to construct 3D object models from full or partial views. We are also introducing algorithms that consider spectral geometric features on structures, recognizing vertexes using stereotypical vision. We measure facial and bodily points distances and transform them into a 3D point figure using internal calibration algorithms. We expect that this process is done once during the user's training stage. We plan to evaluate further applications for this type of technology like health watcher system, fitness monitoring, airport security and law enforcement," stated Danny Rittman, the Company's CTO.

Always a leader in technology, Apple has updated its dual biometric patent according to patentlyapple.com.

From the article: "Before there was ever a rumor of Apple introducing an iPhone with both Touch and Face ID there was a patent describing such a possibility. Patently Apple discovered and reported on the original patent that was discovered in Europe back in December 2018."

From the article: "Apple's European patent application states that biometric authentication, for instance of a face, iris, or fingerprint, using electronic devices is a convenient and efficient method of authenticating users of the electronic devices. Biometric authentication allows a device to quickly and easily verify the identity of any number of users."

From the article: "On Thursday, the US Patent & Trademark Office published a new continuation patent from Apple wherein they're combining their original provisional patent along with several continuation patents into a single patent filing while adding 33 new patent claims to further protect their invention that may be coming to market in 2021-2022 iPhones."

Also, according to BiometricUpdate.com, "A patent newly granted to Apple reveals a method for using 'heat maps' to biometrically identify and authenticate a Face ID user whose face is blocked by an object like a mask or their hair."

"The patent for 'Occlusion detection for facial recognition processes' was awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and describes heat maps estimating the location of facial features (or "landmarks") like the user's eyes, mouth and nose. The heat map can also include values to represent facial regions that are occluded, and use it in combination with the estimated feature locations to assess landmark occlusion by overlaying the occlusion heat map onto the map if features."

Bank of America recently reported that its inventors filed 722 patent applications with the United States Patent Office last year, the most in the company's history. This record came while 85% of the company's workforce was working from home due to the coronavirus. Separately, the bank was granted 444 patents in 2020, also a company record, during a period when US patents granted overall were down 1%.

Some key themes of patents the bank applied for in 2020 include:

Information security, (including cybersecurity), use of biometrics for encoding, deepfake and fraud detection and monitoring, ATM technology, Data integrity and monitoring using artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning, Fully functioning payment instruments and Network management and network traffic analysis.

Filing for a biometric AI patent with a completely different application, Spotify Technology S.A. was granted a patent entitled "Identification of Taste Attributes From an Audio Signal."

Forbes reported on the patent noting, "Spotify describes a technology that uses speech monitoring and analysis to curate personalized recommendations for each listener. By extracting metadata from your conversations like emotional state, age, gender, and accent, and combining that with environmental metadata like physical environment and social environment, Spotify outlines "an entirely different approach to collecting taste attributes of a user."

The use of AI in biometrics will require a balance to meet the needs of privacy advocates as recent issues with Clearview AI resulted in an investigation by the Privacy Commissioner of Canada.

For consumers and investors, it is a sure bet that the technology is here today and in the future, with companies aiming to make life safer and easier for all.

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here

Investors can trade these stocks and other ideas on our site using ourlist of top stock trading apps including Robinhood , Acorn, Stash and others.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Disclosure: GTCH is a paid monthly featured Ai stock on Investorideas.com

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Join our Investor Club https://www.investorideas.com/membership/

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74875