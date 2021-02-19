Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, announces that effective March 15, 2021 (the "Effective Date"), and subject to regulatory and exchange approvals, Mathieu Laurin, CPA, CGA, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer from Allan Rosenhek, who has been acting as the interim CFO since April 18, 2019 and who will continue to oversee the transition until the Effective Date.

Allan Rosenhek, a co-founder, board director, and significant shareholder of Mobi724, was named Interim CFO in April 2019 in order to assist the company until a replacement was found. Allan continued to exercise this role for a longer period than had initially been expected given the unprecedented challenges brought about by COVID-19. Allan will continue his strategic guidance as an active board member with a focus on the M&A activities.

Mathieu Laurin has been working in close collaboration with Allan and the rest of the senior management team, the Company's directors, and the audit committee since 2018. Mathieu is a graduate of UQAM, and holds a CPA certification.

Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 said: "Allan has been instrumental in a number of important developments during his tenure as an interim CFO. Allan with his knowledge and experience played a key role in getting the company through the challenges of COVID-19. We are very grateful for his contribution in this role, especially considering that he served for a significantly longer period than was initially anticipated. We are delighted to be able to promote Mathieu to this new executive position as he has demonstrated leadership and a strong dedication to Mobi724."

Allan Rosenhek, CFO of Mobi724 said: "I have been impressed with Mathieu's financial skills during his 2 ½ years with the Company. Mathieu played an invaluable role during the worst days of the pandemic. I have enjoyed working closely with him and I look forward to collaborating with him in his new role."

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

