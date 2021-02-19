Worcester, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Mass Megawatts (OTC Pink: MMMW) announces plans to include a focus toward markets with potential high wind events like tropical hurricane prone areas. The Mass Megawatts patent pending solar tracker has the competitive advantage of using a low-cost method for protection against high wind and hurricane related events. The solar panels attached to the tracker platform would force the face of the panels to turn 90 degrees from the direction of the wind. The system allows a slip feature during high wind conditions. Once the wind returns to less dangerous levels, the tracker resumes its operations. The "yaw sideways" technique avoids the need for additional material and cost needed to protect against high wind events.

In other parts of the world like colder climate regions, the Mass Megawatts solar tracker has advantages in markets similar to the northern part of the United States and Canada since the output from the Mass Megawatts patent pending solar tracker has its highest output in the northern climates in relation to commercial horizontal single axis solar trackers power output on the market. It would still have a higher output than commercial horizontal solar trackers in the southern parts of North America closer to the equator. In summary, the Mass Megawatts tracker is most competitive in the northern and colder climate. The taller profile of the Mass Megawatts tracker is not parallel to the ground unlike commercial horizontal single axis trackers. The Mass Megawatts trackers maintain a constant angle of solar incidence when the sun is lower in the sky. The Mass Megawatts tracker also avoid the need to space units for the limiting of shading and energy losses which is an issue with vertical single axis trackers and dual axis units. In an important note, the solar tracker would have its moving components elevated at levels above reasonable anticipated winter snow accumulation levels. In an event of historic snowstorms, features to prevent the movement of the tracker would be applied.

In recent news, Mass Megawatts hopes to achieve all the qualifications required to be on "The Venture Market" of the OTC Markets, also known as the OTCQB. Companies trading on the OTCQB must follow standards to improve transparency. The OTCQB is operated through OTC link, an inter-dealer quotation and trading system developed by OTC Markets Group. In other related news to improve transparency, the company plans to file a Form 10 which is a requirement for being a reporting company pursuant to Section 12(b) or (g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Before filing a Form 10, the Company would be required to complete an audit of the most recent two years of financials by a PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) auditor qualified for required SEC filed financial reports for full SEC reporting companies.

Additionally, the company plans to open a sales office in Florida during the early months of 2021 in order to take advantage of the fast growing solar market in the state. The sales operation includes the sales of both traditional stationary solar units and solar projects including the patent pending solar tracker. Initially, the Florida operations would comprise no more than nine employees within a short period of time. The sales effort plans include a sales manager, assistant sales manager, field employees to identify potential sales, and other employees to close the sales. Installations of the solar projects would be done either in house or outsourced on a case by case basis. The use of our patent pending solar tracker would only be used on ground mount or flat roof projects.

Related to product development, the company announced progress with plans on producing the new solar tracker. The use of solar trackers is known to reduce the cost of solar powered electricity. Although Mass Megawatts in 2021 is aiming to achieving a very small fraction of global demand of this specific solar market segment, the solar tracker market is anticipated to be worth more than $3 billion by 2025 expanding from the current market size of about $2 billion. Mass Megawatts sees an opportunity to be part of the growing solar tracker market with a lower cost product than the trackers marketed by other solar tracker companies in this high growth segment of the solar energy market. A solar tracker is a method of tracking the sun throughout the day for a photovoltaic (PV) system. In order to increase energy output throughout the day. The market is anticipated to have substantial growth due to the growing need for renewable energy.

In order to encourage sales of a new technology, Mass Megawatts will produce a limited supply of solar trackers to be sold at the cost to produce the product for a limited amount of small commercial ground mounted solar project. The discount will be primarily available to purchasers with substantial knowledge of solar power installations. The project owners would have to agree to a limited amount of publicity related to the project. It is a good opportunity for any business seeking to receive publicity related an effort to advance renewable energy technology. More information is available at www.massmegawatts.com with a contact page available for anyone seeking to get involved.

Mass Megawatts is finalizing efforts to bring a new Solar Tracking technology with more electric cost savings for its customers in comparison to its stationary units. The patented pending, Mass Megawatts 'Solar Tracking System' (STS) is designed to improve solar-energy production while and at the same time reduce material and installation cost.

The patented pending, Mass Megawatts 'Solar Tracking System' (STS) is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels throughout the day to receive an optimal-level of direct sunlight. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts STS utilizes a low-cost structure that adds stability to the overall system while also improving energy production levels. The STS also uses a proprietary mechanical innovation to limit dynamic and static loading on the tracker, which can occur during periods of high wind and extreme weather, in order to reduce wind-related stresses and system downtime. The STS allows Mass Megawatts to lower the cost of material and reduce the number of solar panels needed to generate the rated capacity. Due to this advantage, Mass Megawatts can deliver more solar power production at a price similar to lower-capacity, stationary systems.

With its patent pending, Solar Tracking System and Wind Electric Power Generation system, only approximately 66 million shares issued and outstanding, and very little debt. Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned for expanded production and supporting its revenue generation goals in the longer term.

Product information and sales inquiries can be made through the company's contact page at www.massmegawatts.com and the e-mail address on the web site.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power, also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power.

Contact:

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc.

info@massmegawatts.com

www.massmegawatts.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74936