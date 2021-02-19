DJ EQS-News: Union Medical Healthcare proposes changing name to EC Healthcare to reflect business development

[FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE]Union Medical Healthcare proposes changing name to EC Healthcare to reflect business development(19 February 2021, Hong Kong) Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, announces that the Company proposes to change its Chinese name to "????" and English name to " EC Healthcare" in order to reflect the Group's business development and strategic direction. The proposed changes are subject to the approval from both the shareholders of the Company and the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands.With more than 60 service centers and clinics in the Greater Bay Area, the Group strives to consolidate a large and fragmented medical and healthcare market by identifying potential acquisition targets and through organic growth. Building on the market leadership of its aesthetic medical business for years, the Group has recently further expanded its medical spectrum through acquisitions such as medical laboratories, a specialist medical centre called New Medical Center, paediatrics clinic chain, gynaecology & obstetrics clinic chain and chiropractic, etc. In addition, the Group has a competitive advantage in further expanding its scope of medical specialty services. As of 30 September 2020, the Group has 118 full-time and exclusive registered practitioners providing 22 medical specialty disciplines across Hong Kong, Mainland China and Macau.Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare said, "The new company name EC Healthcare (????) anchors with the Group's business positioning and long-term development strategy. The Group will use its unique closed-loop healthcare ecosystem, information technology infrastructure and recognized brand value to reform the traditional business model of the medical and healthcare market through corporatization, information integration and platformization. Looking ahead, the Group strives to become Asia's leading and customer-centric one-stop medical and healthcare platform, focusing on precision and preventive medicine to provide reliable and leading medical services. "- End -About Union Medical Healthcare Limited Union Medical Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective medical services with professionalism.The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories and a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST.*According to an independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2018 and 2019

