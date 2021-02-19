Flat Glass has activated two new glass furnaces that will bring its total production capacity to 8,600 MT per day. JinkoSolar has secured 20 GW of orders for its 182mm-wafer-based modules.China's second-largest PV glass supplier, Flat Glass, announced on Tuesday that two new glass furnaces were switched on during China's New Year holiday. The new furnaces will add 2,200 metric tons of daily glass production capacity to the company's current output One of the two furnaces is located in the Chinese province of Anhui, with a daily capacity of 1,200 MT. The other lies in its Vietnamese factory ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...