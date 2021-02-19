The Northvolt manufacturing facility in Gdansk should become Europe's largest factory for energy storage solutions. The production is scheduled to begin in 2022 with an annual capacity of 5 GWh. The company wants to expand it to 12 GWh.From pv magazine Germany Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt is planning to invest another $200 million in its Polish production facility in Gdansk, in northern Poland. The 50,000 square meter factory is being built in two phases. The start of production is planned for 2022 with an initial output of five gigawatt-hours (GWh) and, at a later stage, the capacity ...

