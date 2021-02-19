Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.02.2021 | 15:05
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KREATE GROUP PLC ON 23 FEBRUARY 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE,  19 FEBRUARY 2021  SHARES

LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KREATE GROUP PLC ON 23
FEBRUARY 2021 

The shares of Kreate Group Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq
Helsinki on Tuesday 23 February 2021. The shares of Kreate Group Plc will be
traded for the last time on the Prelist on Monday 22 February 2021. 

Basic information on Kreate Group Plc as of 23 February 2021:

Trading code: KREATE
Issuer code: KREATE
ISIN-code: FI4000476866
LEI code: 743700POUUQ3CS3Q7S40
Orderbook id: 216105
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 8 929 899
Listing date on the Official List: 23 February 2021

Industry: 50 Industrials
ICB Supersector: 5010 Construction & Materials
Market Cap Segment: Small Cap
Managing director: Timo Vikström
Address: Haarakaari 42
         FI-04360 Tuusula
         FINLAND
Phone: +358 40 352 1033
Internet: www.kreate.fi


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.