Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KREATE GROUP PLC ON 23 FEBRUARY 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 19 FEBRUARY 2021 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KREATE GROUP PLC ON 23 FEBRUARY 2021 The shares of Kreate Group Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Tuesday 23 February 2021. The shares of Kreate Group Plc will be traded for the last time on the Prelist on Monday 22 February 2021. Basic information on Kreate Group Plc as of 23 February 2021: Trading code: KREATE Issuer code: KREATE ISIN-code: FI4000476866 LEI code: 743700POUUQ3CS3Q7S40 Orderbook id: 216105 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 8 929 899 Listing date on the Official List: 23 February 2021 Industry: 50 Industrials ICB Supersector: 5010 Construction & Materials Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Timo Vikström Address: Haarakaari 42 FI-04360 Tuusula FINLAND Phone: +358 40 352 1033 Internet: www.kreate.fi Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260