Novamind Inc.: Novamind Announces Symbol Change on OTC Market To "NVMDF"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / Novamind Inc., (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF) ("Novamind" or the "Company") a mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, announces that its common shares, previously listed for trading on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "HNLMF", are to commence trading on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "NVMDF" effective February 19, 2021. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "NM".

Novamind intends to apply to list its common shares on the OTCQB Market in the near future. The OTCQB Market is an established financial market in the United States for promising, investor-focused companies based in America or internationally.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit www.novamind.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning Company's application for listing on the OTCQB. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of the Company include the failure of the Company to obtain a listing of its common shares on the OTCQB, regulatory actions and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company under securities regulations. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that a listing of its common shares on the OTCQB Market will be completed. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

None of the securities discussed in this news released have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and any securities issued are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

