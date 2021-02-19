DJ EQS-News: CN Logistics is One of the Designated Logistics Services Providers In China's First International Consumer Products Fair As an Exclusive Logistics Services Provider for Brands in Hall 4 of the Expo

EQS-News / 19/02/2021 / 21:38 UTC+8 CN Logistics International Holdings Limited ???????????? (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130)CN Logistics is One of the Designated Logistics Services Providers In China's First International Consumer Products Fair As an Exclusive Logistics Services Provider for Brands in Hall 4 of the Expo[Hong Kong - 19 February 2021] CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), a well-established international logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce the Group has been awarded by Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development to become one of the designated logistics services providers to support world-renowned high-end consumer brands and cosmetic brands in China's first International Consumer Products Expo ("Hainan Expo") to be held in Haikou in May 2021. As one of the leading logistics services providers focusing on luxury goods, fashion products and wines, CN Logistics will be the exclusive logistics services provider for over 30 world-renowned high-end consumer brands and cosmetics brands in Hall 4 of the Hainan Expo.Hainan will gradually transform itself to a free trade port by initially establishing a series of system to promote freedom of trade and investment in 2025. By 2035, it will become a pioneer of free market in China and then a high-level free trade port with global influence by the middle of the century. CN Logistics has been actively expanding its business footprint in Hainan to seize the huge opportunities brought by the future free trade port. In January 2021, the Group set up its first office in Haikou, and then gradually expanded its services team in Hainan. In addition, the Group has put the establishment of a warehouse in Hainan on schedule, in order to help more top brands to enter Hainan.Designated Logistic Services Providers of the China International Consumer Products Expo https://www.hainanexpo.org.cn/services/42.htmlExecutive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CN Logistics, Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, said, "We are delighted to be recognized by the Hainan government and being awarded to become one of the designated logistics services providers in China's first International Consumer Products Expo. This is a strong testimony of our services capability, services quality and logistics solutions by the industry as well as the government. Hainan is one of the key focus of the national strategies and will become a regional free trade port and a tourist hub with great potentials. Being a designated services provider in the Hainan Expo has not only accelerated the business expansion of CN logistics in Hainan, but also further enhanced the goodwill and popularity of the Group in Hainan as well as the international stage. As a strategic partner to many of the top international brands, looking forward, CN Logistics will continue to work hand in hand with brand owners in assisting them on target marketing, promotion, customer relationship managements as well as logistic services. Together we will explore the opportunities in the Hainan Free Trade Port."- End -About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CN Logistics International Holdings Limited.For enquiries, please contact: DLK Advisory ???? Michelle Shi (michelleshi@dlkadvisory.com) Skye Shum (skyeshum@dlkadvisory.com) Jason Ng (jasonng@dlkadvisory.com) Kathleen Mui (kathleenmui@dlkadvisory.com) Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 File: 2130_Hainan Expo_EN_20210219 19/02/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

