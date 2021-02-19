Anzeige
WKN: A0X926 ISIN: SE0000680902 Ticker-Symbol: 2E1 
Frankfurt
19.02.21
08:02 Uhr
0,361 Euro
+0,038
+11,76 %
GlobeNewswire
19.02.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of suspension in Moment Group AB (publ) at XSTO (23/21)

Lifting of Suspension

 At Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer:          Moment Group AB, LEI: 549300VNTTR22XK8DM54                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:      MOMENT SE0000680902                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason:  With reference to the press release published by Moment Group  
                  AB on February 19, 2021 at 14.54 CET.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous       The opening auction starts at 15.20 CET followed by continuous 
 trading from:    trading from 15.30 CET, February 19, 2021.                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:        Order books have been flushed.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related          N/A                                                            
 instruments:                                                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact          Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50                            
 details:        Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


On February 19, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, in accordance with Chapter 13,
section 7 a of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528), decided to halt the
trading in the shares of Moment Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now decided that the trading in the shares shall be
resumed. Nasdaq Stockholm AB will monitor the price development and the trading
in the shares, and is prepared to decide on further interventions to uphold an
orderly trading in the instruments. Nasdaq Stockholm AB also encourages trading
members and participants to take relevant actions to promote an orderly trading
in the instruments. 



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
