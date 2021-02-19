Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of suspension in Moment Group AB (publ) at XSTO (23/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Moment Group AB, LEI: 549300VNTTR22XK8DM54 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: MOMENT SE0000680902 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Moment Group AB on February 19, 2021 at 14.54 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15.20 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 15.30 CET, February 19, 2021. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On February 19, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, in accordance with Chapter 13, section 7 a of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528), decided to halt the trading in the shares of Moment Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now decided that the trading in the shares shall be resumed. Nasdaq Stockholm AB will monitor the price development and the trading in the shares, and is prepared to decide on further interventions to uphold an orderly trading in the instruments. Nasdaq Stockholm AB also encourages trading members and participants to take relevant actions to promote an orderly trading in the instruments. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB