FactMR: Prominent Air Pump Manufacturers Leverage Acquisitions to Enhance Market Presence: Fact.MR

Highly competitive market scenario due to presence of multiple regional manufacturers compelling leading players to acquire smaller ones

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / Fact.MR's report on the global heat pumps market forecasts a positive trajectory for 2021, albeit at a modest rate, as end-use industries recover from the coronavirus pandemic induced downswing. Long-term growth prospects appear highly promising, with the forecast estimating a staggering CAGR of approximately 12% for the forthcoming decade.

The market is poised to experience significant gains, with demand for air-sourced heat pumps receiving major tailwinds. Besides, multiple product launches and collaborations are likely to spearhead future expansion prospects. In 2019, Carrier Corporation introduced a new high-efficiency water-to-water heat pump to harness energy from rivers, lakes and industrial process applications to deliver high temperature water up to 65o C for sanitary use or radiator heating.

Recently, in July 2020, heat pump manufacturer NIBE acquired Swedish company VEÅ AB, purchasing 60% of the latter's shares to strengthen their position across the Scandinavian nation for marketing commercial steam boilers intended for the primarily for the process industry. This initiative is also expected to provide the company further inroads for marketing its heat pumps to key end-use industries situated in the country. The company also acquired German heat pump manufacturer WATERKROTTE GmbH for a sum of € 26 million in October 2020.

"Growing emphasis on mitigating global carbon footprints is prompting governments to legislate stringent emission curbing regulations, leading housing companies to equip residential complexes with high efficiency heat pumps, expanding growth prospects," says the Fact.MR analyst.

For More Valuable Information on Regional Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3763

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Heat Pumps Market Study

Air source heat pumps to remain most preferred, on the back of reduced capital expenditure

Demand for industrial heat pumps to remain high amid growing need for achieving power and fuel economy

US to experience credible growth on the back of growing rectification applications in the oil & gas industry

Sales across the UK to increase twofold by 2021-end, driven by the government's net zero carbon emission targets

Germany and France to register impressive growth amid increased scramble to achieve climate and energy reduction objectives

Burgeoning urban infrastructure to heighten uptake across key East Asian markets such as China, Japan and South Korea

Heat Pumps Market- Prominent Drivers

Increasing government legislations to curb carbon emissions is heightening heat pumps uptake at a global level

Manufacturers are emphasizing on production of geothermal heat pumps due to its ever-broadening scope

Deepening technological penetration is prompting market players to equip heat pumps with IoT systems

Heat Pumps Market- Key Restraints

Heat pumps are rendered unsuitable in cold weather conditions, particularly solar powered ones

Heightened initial capital expenditure at the time of installing superior quality heat pumps may restrict uptake

Discover more about the heat pumps market with 145 figures and 82 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/3763/heat-pump-market

Competitive Landscape

Prominent heat pump manufacturers in Fact.MR's report include United Technologies Corp. (Raytheon), Danfoss A/S, Daikin Industries Ltd., NIBE Group, GEA Group AG, Viessmann Group, BDR Thermea Group, Vaillant Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., Thermax Limited and Glen Dimplex Deutschland GmbH. Besides, numerous regional players operate across key geographies, rendering the market quite competitive.

Manufacturers emphasize on portfolio diversification to cater to a wide range of suppliers, distributors and associated market players. For instance, in December 2020, Danfoss A/S announced the introduction of its new micro plate heat exchangers by doling out new products, permitting manufacturers of chillers and heat pumps to benefit from its Z-design technology to address refrigeration and design challenges.

In March 2020, the Vaillant Group introduced its aroTHERM plus air-to-water heat pump to be mounted across residential and commercial buildings. The monoblock heat pump functions with a natural and environmentally friendly refrigerant, capable of generating feed and hot water temperatures of up to 75o C and is extremely quiet, with noise levels not exceeding 29 dB(A).

More Valuable Insights on the Heat Pumps Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the heat pumps market. The study delivers essential insights on the heat pumps market on the basis of type (air source, water source & ground source), application (residential, commercial & industrial) and rated capacity (up to 10 kW, 10-20 kW, 20-30 kW & above 30 kW) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How is the global heat pumps market expected to perform in 2021?

Why is the US anticipated to capture a high revenue share?

What drives the UK heat pumps market?

How lucrative are the growth opportunities in the East Asian markets?

Which drivers underpin the global heat pumps market growth?

What challenges are anticipated across the predicted forecast period?

Why are manufacturers relying on collaborations and acquisitions?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3763

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Asphalt Mixing Plant Market: Fact.MR's elaborate coverage on the asphalt mixing plant market brings to fore credible insights on the prominent growth dynamics expected to prevail across the forthcoming decade. The report elucidates on the key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to shape future trajectory of the asphalt mixing plant market, incorporating information about the key stakeholders and manufacturers.

Industrial Paint Booth Market: Fact.MR's study on the global market for industrial paint booth provides a detailed assessment on the key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the overall market structure, key stakeholders and expansion prospects across major segments in key geographical locations for the upcoming forecast period.

Non-Destructive Testing Market: The global non-destructive testing market report published by Fact.MR incorporates an in-depth assessment of the prominent expansion dynamics expected to prevail across key geographies and segments. Details about the prominent manufacturers shaping the non-destructive testing market landscape is also embedded within the scope of this report.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Sudip Saha

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630706/Prominent-Air-Pump-Manufacturers-Leverage-Acquisitions-to-Enhance-Market-Presence-FactMR