Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFBE ISIN: CA1787181025 Ticker-Symbol: CVY 
Frankfurt
19.02.21
08:01 Uhr
0,069 Euro
-0,004
-4,86 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITY VIEW GREEN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITY VIEW GREEN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITY VIEW GREEN
CITY VIEW GREEN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITY VIEW GREEN HOLDINGS INC0,069-4,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.