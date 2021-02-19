Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTCQB: CVGRF) ("City View" or the "Company"), trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CVGR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "CVGRF", announces that that it has granted incentive stock options to consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of City View pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.12 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued on exercise thereof, will have a hold period expiring June 19, 2021, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.



About City View

City View Green is a leading cannabis-infused food company focused on the development of food brands, extraction, and distribution. Upon the anticipated receipt of its Cannabis Act processing and sales licences ("Cannabis Licences"), City View will incorporate cannabis-infused food production and extraction at its Brantford, Ontario facility. Once operational, it is our expectation that City View will produce high quality cannabis-infused food, oils, distillates, and water-soluble products for the food and beverage markets. In addition, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt"), a retail-focused cannabis company with access to cannabis cultivation and production licences in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. Through its relationship with Budd Hutt, the Company anticipates securing shelf space, product placement, and distribution opportunities for City View's products. For more information visit www.cityviewgreen.ca.

