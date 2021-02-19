Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise and CBD e-tailer, announces the immediate release of its proprietary full-spectrum, nano-emulsified cannabidiol oral spray ("CBD Spray"), formulated to support exercise recovery and pain relief.

Vibe's Citrus Mint Oral CBD is now available for nationwide sale across the United States through www.vibehempcbd.com. The announcement comes after over one year of research and development in which product quality, taste, and effectiveness were scrupulously refined through laboratory, functional, and consumer testing.

"We began this journey over one year ago with a mission to create the highest quality full-spectrum CBD product available, and we are thrilled to launch Vibe CBD," said Mark Waldron, CEO of Vibe. "Vibe CBD Spray is the first of a new line of innovative Vibe CBD products formulated to enrich the overall quality of life and wellness of our customers. We have listened to consumer feedback and are nearing completion of a comprehensive development cycle for our exciting new line of CBD, CBG and CBN products to complement our Vibe CBD Spray."

Vibe CBD Spray has been formulated with improved bioavailability and flavor due to the nano-emulsification process and the use of natural and organic ingredients. Nano-emulsification allows the hemp-derived oral spray to be absorbed more efficiently into the bloodstream, enhancing its desired effect. Given increased bioavailability, consumers may use less product with greater benefit than when compared to similar products on the market.

As Vibe rapidly expands its retail and digital presence, Vibe's proprietary CBD Spray will be the first nationally available product on Vibe's e-Commerce platform, allowing Vibe to offer its line of health and wellness cannabinoid products to a national audience.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise that proudly serves hundreds of thousands of clients annually through its retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales & marketing; e-Commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand. To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Product & Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, and may be impacted as a result of general economic conditions or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's expectations revenue, EBITDA profitability and adjusted funds flow, higher sales volumes, and the company's retail operations. Actual future results may differ materially. Statements regarding the CBD Spray have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and the CBD Spray is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Risk factors related to the Company are described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any State securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.



Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale, and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the U.S., cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. To the knowledge of Vibe Growth Corporation, there are to date a total of 33 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized cannabis in some form. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of medical cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. Strict compliance with state laws concerning cannabis will neither absolve Vibe of liability under the U.S. Federal law nor will it provide a defense to any Federal proceeding, which may be brought against Vibe Growth Corporation. Any such proceedings brought against Vibe may adversely affect its operations and financial performance.

Company Contact

Michal Holub, CFO

Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE x102

Email: ir@vibebycalifornia.com

Website: www.vibebycalifornia.com

