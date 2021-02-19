Anzeige
Freitag, 19.02.2021
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
19.02.21
16:46 Uhr
31,400 Euro
+1,400
+4,67 %
Dow Jones News
19.02.2021 | 15:34
155 Leser
NORNICKEL NOT TO APPEAL THE COURT'S RULING REGARDING DIESEL SPILL INCIDENT

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
19-Feb-2021 / 17:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
NORNICKEL NOT TO APPEAL THE COURT'S RULING REGARDING DIESEL SPILL INCIDENT 
Moscow, February 19, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major 
producer of platinum and copper, following receipt of the judgment dated 12 February 2021 issued by the Arbitrazh Court 
of the Krasnoyarsk region in relation to the diesel fuel spill incident on 29 May 2020 at Heat and Power Plant - 3 
(HPP-3) in the Kayerkan neighborhood of the city of Norilsk, announces that after careful consideration of the full 
text of the judgment and having assessed prospects of its appeal, it has been decided to comply with the judgment. 
Gareth Penny, Chairman of Nornickel's Board of Directors, commented: "Following a thorough review of the court judgment 
and based on the advice of internal and external counsel, the Company has decided not to pursue an appeal in this 
matter. We welcome this decision as this will enable Nornickel to move on and concentrate its efforts on the execution 
of its ambitious sustainable development strategy, which was presented to the investment community last December. On 
behalf of the Board, I can confirm that the management has our full support in these efforts and that we appreciate the 
commitment of all to achieve these goals." 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:     Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          MNOD 
LEI Code:      253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.:  93979 
EQS News ID:   1169781 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
