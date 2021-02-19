Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111D5 ISIN: SE0005757267 Ticker-Symbol: 12R 
Frankfurt
19.02.21
16:15 Uhr
22,860 Euro
+0,060
+0,26 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RECIPHARM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RECIPHARM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,94023,36016:57
23,10023,20016:57
GlobeNewswire
19.02.2021 | 15:53
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Recipharm AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (23/21)

Recipharm AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Recipharm AB (publ). 





Short name:     RECI B      
----------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0005757267
----------------------------
Order book ID:  100208      
----------------------------



The last day of trading will be March 5, 2021.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
RECIPHARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.