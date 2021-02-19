Anzeige
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Media speculation in respect of Cazoo

19-Feb-2021 / 15:19 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
19 February 2021 
 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Media speculation in respect of Cazoo 
 
DMGT notes the recent media speculation regarding Cazoo and Cazoo's statement that "As one of the UK's fastest growing 
businesses, with revenues of over GBP160m in our first year alone, it is not surprising that there is speculation around 
whether or when we might IPO but we do not comment on speculation and should we have an announcement to make on this or 
any other matter we shall do so at the appropriate time."  As a result, at this time there can be no certainty of any 
specific outcome for DMGT shareholders. 
DMGT owns a c. 20% stake in Cazoo, which is accounted for as an investment. 
DMGT will make a further announcement if appropriate. 
 
Enquiries 
Investors: 
Tim Collier, Group CFO                    +44 20 3615 2902 
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations  +44 20 3615 2903 
 
Media: 
Doug Campbell, Teneo                      +44 7753 136628 
Paul Durman, Teneo                        +44 7793 522824

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.2bn. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93980 
EQS News ID:    1169809 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 10:19 ET (15:19 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
