Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Media speculation in respect of Cazoo

DJ Media speculation in respect of Cazoo

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Media speculation in respect of Cazoo 19-Feb-2021 / 15:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 February 2021 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Media speculation in respect of Cazoo DMGT notes the recent media speculation regarding Cazoo and Cazoo's statement that "As one of the UK's fastest growing businesses, with revenues of over GBP160m in our first year alone, it is not surprising that there is speculation around whether or when we might IPO but we do not comment on speculation and should we have an announcement to make on this or any other matter we shall do so at the appropriate time." As a result, at this time there can be no certainty of any specific outcome for DMGT shareholders. DMGT owns a c. 20% stake in Cazoo, which is accounted for as an investment. DMGT will make a further announcement if appropriate. Enquiries Investors: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Media: Doug Campbell, Teneo +44 7753 136628 Paul Durman, Teneo +44 7793 522824

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.2bn. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

