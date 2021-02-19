DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19-Feb-2021 / 17:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Friedrich-Peter Last name(s): Joussen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.150 EUR 42143.250 EUR 4.150 EUR 31021.250 EUR 4.150 EUR 21750.150 EUR 4.150 EUR 17811.800 EUR 4.150 EUR 17674.850 EUR 4.150 EUR 16600.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 16600.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 16600.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 15168.250 EUR 4.150 EUR 14014.550 EUR 4.150 EUR 14014.550 EUR 4.150 EUR 14014.550 EUR 4.150 EUR 14014.550 EUR 4.150 EUR 12246.650 EUR 4.150 EUR 6225.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 6179.350 EUR 4.150 EUR 4726.850 EUR 4.150 EUR 4224.700 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 4150.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 3818.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 3747.450 EUR 4.150 EUR 3697.650 EUR 4.150 EUR 3378.100 EUR 4.150 EUR 3278.500 EUR 4.150 EUR 3108.350 EUR 4.150 EUR 2510.750 EUR 4.150 EUR 2075.000 EUR 4.150 EUR 2037.650 EUR 4.150 EUR 1269.900 EUR 4.150 EUR 771.900 EUR 4.150 EUR 747.000 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 4.1500 EUR 381870.5500 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-16; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 93981 EQS News ID: 1169819 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

