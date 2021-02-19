Anzeige
Dow Jones News
19.02.2021 | 17:43
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and 
persons closely associated with them 
19-Feb-2021 / 17:11 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:     Friedrich-Peter 
 
 Last name(s):   Joussen 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:                   Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 TUI AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000TUAG000 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 4.150 EUR     42143.250 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     31021.250 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     21750.150 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     17811.800 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     17674.850 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     16600.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     16600.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     16600.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     15168.250 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     14014.550 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     14014.550 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     14014.550 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     14014.550 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     12246.650 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     6225.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     6179.350 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4726.850 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4224.700 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     4150.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     3818.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     3747.450 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     3697.650 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     3378.100 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     3278.500 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     3108.350 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     2510.750 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     2075.000 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     2037.650 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     1269.900 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     771.900 EUR 
 
 4.150 EUR     747.000 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price             Aggregated volume 
 
 4.1500 EUR        381870.5500 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-02-16; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           DE000TUAG000 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           TUI 
LEI Code:       529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93981 
EQS News ID:    1169819 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 11:11 ET (16:11 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
