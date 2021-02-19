Sedo.com auction of unique internet addresses kicks off on February 18

Sedo, the world's largest online trading platform for premium domains, is offering a unique auction of coveted domains that are available: Beginning February 18 to 25, 2021 at 12PM EST, domain owners will auction 120 high-quality, descriptive premium domains on Sedo's marketplace in the globally recognized GreatDomains Auction. Among the prestigious names are high-quality generic keyword domains like integrates.com, please.com and amusing.com and also highly sought-after short domains like EZR.com and LMK.com. All essential information on the registration process as well as the auction procedures can be found at https://sedo.com/buy-domains/auction-calendar.

"These highly memorable domains open up unimagined possibilities for business owners, entrepreneurs, companies and investors in terms of brand presentation and marketing on the Internet," explains Negar Hajikhani, Senior Sales Consultant with Sedo. "We at Sedo are excited to be able to offer this valuable inventory of high-quality addresses via our platform during a time when the topic of digitalization and an easy-to-find Internet presence are indispensable for long-term and sustainable success. Domains of this class are able to get into the right hands, who will then utilize it for the right idea", Hajikhani continues.

The GreatDomains Auction is a bi-monthly auction led by domain specialist Sedo. The company has been an internationally recognized expert in the field of domain auctions for 20 years and transfers several thousand domains with all of the various domain endings per month.

A complete list of the Internet addresses to be auctioned in the GreatDomains auction as well as detailed information on the auctions are available online at: www.sedo.com.

About Sedo

Sedo, headquartered in Cologne (Germany) with an office in Boston (USA), is the world's leading domain trading platform with more than 2 million customers and 20 million domains listed for sale. Sedo offers buyers and sellers a full suite of domain-related services, such as domain traffic monetization, auctions, appraisals, transfers as well as marketing and promotional campaigns. The SedoMLS Promotion Network is the largest domain distribution network, with 670 partners, including international top registrars. It supports more TLDs than any other domain distribution network.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005428/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Carolyn Rodon

PR and Marketing Manager, North America

carolyn.rodon@sedo.com

617.499.7223