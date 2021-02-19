TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel announces a change in its governance.

The Board of Directors of the Company, meeting on 19 February 2021 under the chairmanship of Didier Ridoret, has decided in particular, due to differences of opinion with the Chief Executive Officer concerning the strategy of the Company and the pace of the Company's development resulting from the analysis of the changes in business practices and the commercial market

that the term of office of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company would not be renewed at the end of its next General Meeting.

The Board underlined the quality of the work carried out so far by Mr. Thomas Georgeon during his term of office, and in particular for having successfully completed the merger-absorption of Affine, and setting up the measures required to react to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors also took note of the measures to be taken with a view to appointing a successor to the Chief Executive Officer.

Société de la Tour Eiffel



The Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets of € 1.9 billion, is an integrated commercial property investment company with a long-standing service culture. Operating throughout the real estate cycle, it supports its clients, companies of all sizes and from all sectors, through a demanding practice of direct management of its assets located in regions with high growth potential. The property company manages its rapidly expanding real estate assets over the long term, with a strategic refocusing plan for the 100% office portfolio, with 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regional cities, and has established itself as a benchmark player.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices



www.societetoureiffel.com

