Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced and upsized bought-deal public offering (the "Offering"), which includes full exercise of the over-allotment option. Under the Offering, a total of 14,375,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.72 per Unit were sold on a "bought deal" basis for gross proceeds of C$10,350,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of C$1.10 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering. The Offering was led by Red Cloud Securities Inc. as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that included Canaccord Genuity Corp., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Due to investor demand, as previously disclosed in the Company's January 29, 2021 news release, the Offering was upsized from C$7.02 million. The Units were offered and sold by way of a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada, with the exception of Quebec, and was offered and sold outside of Canada on a private placement basis. The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to fund the exploration of the Company's Tonopah West and Silver Cloud properties in Nevada and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received a total cash commission of C$586,877.76 and 419,402 non-transferable broker warrants, each entitling the Underwriters to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.72 per Common Share until February 19, 2024.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio consisting of low-sulfidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrockgoldcorp.com

