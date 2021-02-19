Savii Inc. Announces New Client: Personal Assistance Services of Colorado (PASCO)

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savii Inc. announces new customer, Personal Assistance Services of Colorado. Savii Inc. is PASCO's agency management and point-of-care solution of choice for their home health programs, including Family Caregiver and In-Home Support Services.

PASCO Director of Technology Solutions, Andrew Layne says, "Savii is one of those rare groups that pairs a strong solution with remarkable people. They have an approach that's both consultative and compassionate, and it's evident how much they care for their clients. This will be a foundational partnership for us that will enable us to serve our clients in new and better ways every day."

PASCO spent nearly a year assessing solutions that fit the unique needs of Colorado's Medicaid program. Colorado Medicaid requires more extensive clinical documentation and reporting than home-based Medicaid programs in most other states. Through a detail-oriented evaluation process, Savii and PASCO have entered a collaborative partnership designed to create solutions for effective client care and process optimization. Regular communication, inclusion of key personnel, detailed discovery, and planning has helped advance a successful implementation.

Savii Executive Leader, Ashley Wharton says, "The PASCO team have been a delight to work with, a true partnership in which both Savii and Pasco are looking to optimize processes and create efficiencies."

About PASCO

For nearly 30 years, PASCO has been pioneering the way for people with disabilities to live independently with choice. This road was paved with a mixture of advocacy, support, and compassion for our clients and caregivers. We continue to add solutions to our clients and caregivers for their long-term benefit.

About Savii:

Savii is a Home Care technology provider that believes in designing and developing agency management and point-of-care solutions that supports the ever-evolving way care is delivered in the home. Innovation is at the heart of everything Savii does. Savii is owned by United Kingdom-based H.A.S. Technology Group.

