Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Tradegate
19.02.21
18:45 Uhr
7,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9008,10020:03
7,9508,10019:35
Dow Jones News
19.02.2021 | 19:37
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sistema PJSFC: Joint venture of Sistema and Sber increases stake in JSC Elektrozavod

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Joint venture of Sistema and Sber increases stake in JSC Elektrozavod 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Joint venture of Sistema and Sber increases stake in JSC Elektrozavod 
19-Feb-2021 / 21:05 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Joint venture of Sistema and Sber increases stake in JSC Elektrozavod 
19 February 2021, Moscow - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation", or together with its subsidiaries and 
affiliates, the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces that LLC 
Megapolis Invest (the "Purchaser"), a joint venture between Sistema (75.86%) and LLC Sberbank Investments ( 
"SberInvest") (24.14%), has signed an agreement to acquire an additional 29.64% stake in JSC Elektrozavod from a 
private investor for RUB 5.8bn. Following completion of the transaction, the Purchaser will hold a 94.01% stake in JSC 
Elektrozavod. 
Previously, in December 2020, the Purchaser acquired a 64.37% stake in JSC Elektrozavod and 100% in LLC Elektrokombinat 
(together, "Elektrozavod Group") from certain private investors for RUB 24.7bn. Sistema and SberInvest provided equity 
financing to the Purchaser in the amount of RUB 11.0bn and RUB 3.5bn, respectively. SberInvest provided additional debt 
financing to the Purchaser of RUB 10.2bn. The parties also concluded an agreement granting Sistema the right to acquire 
and SberInvest the right to sell its stake in the equity capital of the Purchaser to the Group. 
Elektrozavod Group includes transformer equipment production facilities in Moscow and Ufa, maintenance divisions, 
research and design institutes, an engineering centre and land plots totalling 19 hectares near the Elektrozavodskaya 
metro station in Moscow. 
*** 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 
Public Relations          Investor Relations 
Sergey Kopytov            Nikolai Minashin 
Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru        n.minashin@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, e-commerce, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the symbol "SSA" on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

SberInvest (Sberbank Investments LLC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PJSC Sberbank and part of its Corporate and Investment Unit. Its core operations include financial solutions and structuring through equity and mezzanine instruments, which it offers to the bank's customers. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SSA 
LEI Code:      213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.:  93983 
EQS News ID:   1169843 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 13:05 ET (18:05 GMT)

SISTEMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.